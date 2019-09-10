Hrithik Roshan's hook step from the Ghungroo song a major hit amongst fans

Hrithik Roshan in a still from the song. Image courtesy: Yash Raj Film's official Youtube channel

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film War which is making noise because of its fiery action, is also gaining prominence because of stunning locations featured in the film. Last week the makers released the first song titled Ghungroo.

The song features Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The two are seen grooving on this party track, Ghungroo. The duo is scorching up the screen, and their infectious chemistry is sure to be the highlight of Ghungroo. Vaani has shown her dancing prowess in her earlier films and in Ghungroo, she will up the bar!

Check out the song here:

War's song, Ghungroo achieves a unique feat by being the first Hindi song ever to be shot at the luxurious Amalfi Coast. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, Ghungroo is composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Hrithik Roshan, who is seen showcasing his impeccable dancing skills which have left the audience in awe.

The star who is well known for his phenomenal dancing skills was last seen shaking a leg on the big screen for his song Bang Bang and now, with the release of the "Ghungroo Song" fans can't seem to contain their excitement as they are out and loud cheering for their favourite dancing icon and superstar, Hrithik Roshan.

The hook step of the song has already taken the internet by a storm with the number of fans trying to recreate the step in their own unique way.

The Krrish star reposted most of the dance covers on his social media handle.

Talking about the film, War also features Tiger Shroff. The film is a high-octane action entertainer that is said to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. It has two of the biggest action heroes of our country Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, War is produced by Yash Raj Films and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019.

