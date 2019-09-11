Hrithik Roshan's hook step in War's Ghungroo song attracted millions of views

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film War which is making noise because of its fiery action, is also gaining prominence because of stunning locations featured in the film. Last week the makers released the first song titled Ghungroo.

The song features Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The two are seen grooving on this party track, Ghungroo. The duo is scorching up the screen, and their infectious chemistry is sure to be the highlight of Ghungroo. Vaani has shown her dancing prowess in her earlier films and in Ghungroo, she will up the bar!

In a very short period, the song has managed to cross 34 million views solely because of the craze behind the hook step which was so effortlessly performed by Hrithik Roshan. The superstar who is popularly known for his tremendous dancing skills has once again managed to please his fans. The hook step of the song has already taken the internet by a storm with millions of users trying to recreate the step in their own unique way. The Krrish star reposted most of the dance covers on his social media handle.

Talking about the film, War also features Tiger Shroff. The film is a high-octane action entertainer that is said to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. It has two of the biggest action heroes of our country Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

The magnitude of the stunts can be judged by the fact that Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have filmed a jaw-dropping sequence on the biggest cargo ice-breaker ship that plies in the Arctic Circle.

"War has been hugely mounted to give audiences a film that is the biggest in terms of an action spectacle. Yes, it took months but we managed to secure the permission to shoot on a massive ice-breaking ship and filmed a visually stunning action sequence with Hrithik and Tiger. I hope audiences will love what we have shot," Director Siddharth Anand said to IANS.

A production source said that this sequence will see the two looking to beat each other in a jaw-dropping fight sequence.

"Just to give context to how big the ice-breaker ship is, it is about 300 feet long and can break through ice that is about 10 feet deep! It is the biggest ice-breaker cargo ship in the Arctic and the production crew had to wait for 5 months before they could get the permission to shoot on this ship!" the source added.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, War is produced by Yash Raj Films and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019.

