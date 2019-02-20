Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan is a rockstar in making, watch video

bollywood

Hrehaan

Inarguably the hottest dad in town, Hrithik Roshan managed to charm as a father to Hrehaan Roshan, whose music band had its first public performance recently. Sharing a snapshot on his Insta Stories of Hrehaan along with his Bandaid band-mates as they performed at the gig, Hrithik Roshan encouraged his son with a: "Proud of you, Ray."

The band also uploaded a video on their channel, where we can evidently see the rockstar avatar of Hrithik Roshan's son, Hrehaan!

Hrehaan Roshan with his band/picture courtesy: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram handle

Watch it here:

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Super 30. Ever since the makers of Super 30 released the posters on the teacher's day, it created immense buzz and excitement among the fans.

Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician and his education programme which educated many underprivileged students in Patna for the IIT-JEE examination. Earlier, Hrithik Roshan unveiled posters of Super 30 on the eve of teacher's day which has created a lot of anticipation across all platforms.

The hard-hitting teaser poster of Super 30 featured the lines 'Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega..' giving a hint of the inspiring story of the Patna based teacher. Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan in a pivotal role co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in the supporting cast.

Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 26th July 2019.

