Huge quantity of adulterated mustard oil seized, 4 arrested

Malda(WB): Huge quantity of adulterated mustard oil was seized from a factory at Kajladighi village in Malda district today and four persons arrested in this connection, police said.

Representational picture

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Chanchal, Debasis Chatterjee raided the factory and seized around 2500 tins of adulterated mustard oil, they said.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, Inspector-in Charge of Chanchal police station, Sukumar Mishra said. The factory has been sealed, Mishra said.

