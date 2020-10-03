Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka hits a forehand against Hugo Gaston of France during their third round match in Paris on Friday. PIC/Getty Images

French wildcard Hugo Gaston ranked at 239 in the world, defeated 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in five sets to reach the Roland Garros Last 16 on Friday. Gaston to face Thiem The left-hander, 20, the only home player still standing out of 18 who started in the men's draw, will face third seed and US Open champion Dominic Thiem for a place in the quarter-finals.

Gaston, who won the rain-interrupted tie 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, was the second player ranked outside the top 200 to reach the Last 16 on Friday after No. 213 Sebastian Korda downed Pedro Martinez.

Qualifier Korda shines

American qualifier Korda, set up Roland Garros Last 16 clash with 12-time champion Rafael Nadal on Friday. Korda, 20, son of 1998 Australian Open champion and 1992 Roland Garros runner-up Petr Korda, defeated fellow qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the fourth round. He is the first qualifier to reach the second week in nine years and first man outside the top 200 to make the Last 16 in Paris since France's Arnaud di Pasquale in 2002.

Thiem has advanced to the fourth round with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens. Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam. The first was his father and coach, Christian Ruud, at the Australian Open in 1997. He was watching in the largely empty Court Philippe Chatrier as Thiem earned a straightforward victory in 2 hours, 15 minutes under the new roof. Thiem sealed the win with an ace.

Nadal through

Nadal charged into the French Open Last 16 with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 win over Italian World No. 74 Stefano Travaglia.

