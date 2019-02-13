Hugo Lloris: Tottenham Hotspur must step up against Dortmund

football

The French goalkeeper, 31, kept out Jamie Vardy's second-half penalty and made a number of other important saves as Spurs won 3-1 at Wembley

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has warned that Tottenham must improve if they are to have any chance against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League tonight after a patchy display against Leicester.

The French goalkeeper, 31, kept out Jamie Vardy's second-half penalty and made a number of other important saves as Spurs won 3-1 at Wembley. Spurs beat Borussia Dortmund twice in last season's group stage but the German league leaders are a different proposition this campaign five points ahead of Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

"They play fantastic football," said Spurs captain Lloris ahead of the first leg of their Last-16 Champions League tie tonight. "They have many fantastic players and I'm not surprised they're top of the league in Germany. The manager is good with a great idea of football. It's going to be very difficult.

We need to obviously improve the team performance, compared to Sunday, and we need the stadium to push, to help us. In some days it's difficult to deal with Wembley, but hopefully in this big game we'll receive this help from the crowd."

