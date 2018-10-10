Alok Nath stripped in front of me and manhandled me: Hum Saath Saath Hain crew member

national

A day after top writer from the 1990s, Vinta Nanda, opened up about her alleged rape by actor Alok Nath, a crew member from Hum Saath Saath Hain comes forward with fresh allegations

Alok Nath

After decades of playing the 'Sanskaari Babuji' on screen, Alok Nath has turned out to be the complete opposite of that persona. A day after Tara writer Vinta Nanda opened up on her sexual assault by him, an associate who worked on Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) has now spoken exclusively to mid-day, accusing the actor of misconduct and assault on the set of the family drama, nearly two decades ago.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, recalled her ordeal during the last schedule of the film in Mumbai. She stated, "We were shooting for a night scene and I had taken a change of costumes to him. Once I handed him the clothes, he started stripping in front of me. I was taken aback, and tried to make my way out of the room as soon as possible. When I tried to run out, he grabbed my hand and manhandled me. I remember yanking my hand out of his grip and rushing out of the room."

Though shocked and traumatised at the turn of events, the survivor added that she refrained from reporting the incident to Sooraj Barjatya, the producer-director of the film. "I was shell-shocked; I couldn't muster the courage to speak up against him. He was extremely close to the Barjatyas, and Sooraj sir would have taken it badly."

Scarred for life

The survivor shot through the last schedule of the film, but admitted that the episode scarred her for life. "I don't actively do movies anymore. The course of my career changed [after this episode]. But Vinta's post brought it all back." Stating that she has deep admiration for Nanda, who broke her silence on the subject, she added that in sending a showcause notice to Nath, the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has set the right precedent. "I am glad CINTAA is taking action against him. I salute Vinta's courage; I wish I could show the same courage, but life has come way past it and I can't put my family through this."

I made her what she is: Alok

Earlier in the day, talking to mid-day, Nath refuted Nanda's allegations, saying, "I didn't expect such an allegation to come from her. In a way, it was me who made her what she is. It is absurd and a ploy to sabotage my image." The actor did not respond to our text regarding the fresh accusations. Meanwhile, Tara actor Navneet Nishan corroborated Nanda's claims. Stating that it was high time such misdemeanours stopped, she said, " I dealt with the four-year harassment by slapping the man in question, and it is done and dusted because I fought my battle then and there. But it is unfortunate that Vinta had to go through all the mental trauma that she suffered."

