Huma Qureshi has a new way of celebrating Raksha Bandhan!

Actor Huma Qureshi has an interesting suggestion for all the brothers and sister this Raksha Bandhan. The 32-year-old wants her brother Saqib Saleem to tie her a rakhi, rather than the other way round.

"Rakhi is a beautiful festival. I think brothers should also tie rakhis to their sisters. I always tie rakhis to my brothers but I think this time he will tie me a rakhi," said Huma.

The actor feels that sisters also protect their brothers in many ways, "Brothers should also tie rakhis to their sisters because it is not one-way protection. I think sisters also protect their brothers in their own way. If not physically, then emotionally, mentally and spiritually," said the actor. The Bollywood diva is known to be very close to her actor brother Saqib Saleem, and both have graced a number of events together. The duo also keeps treating fans with their photos on social media.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor has, in the past, referred to her brother as her `support wall,' while the doting brother fondly wrote, `Without you there would be no me,' in a post on Instagram, dedicated to his sister.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Qureshi looked ravishing in a plain black gown with subtle embellishments at the trail. She also congratulated Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for their engagement and said, "I just want to wish her all the best and congratulations to her and Nick, and I wish them a happy married life"

On the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Kaala', opposite superstar Rajinikanth.

