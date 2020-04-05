Huma Qureshi: Watching old-time classics

Despite a bouquet of good shows available on OTT platforms, Huma Qureshi's choice of entertainment may be rather uncanny. She has been revisiting classics like Andaaz Apna Apna, Angoor and Chupke Chupke. "I want to educate myself," she says.



A still from Chupke Chupke

When the actor has had her fill of desi shows, the conventional selections of previous years occupy her time. "I am watching The Morning, which I find intriguing. I recently finished Dark, and Marvellous Mrs Maisel." On her list of binge-worthy shows are also Money Heist, Peaky Blinders, The Crown, and Black Mirror. "They are all worth your time."



A still from Money Heist

Qureshi was recently seen in the dystopian drama, Leila, set in a world dealing with a water crisis. With the Coronavirus pandemic having made increasingly evident how mankind has been harming the environment, Qureshi hopes in its aftermath, citizens are sensitive to environmental causes. "I hope we realise we have one planet. We have to take care of our environment. A lot of changes are likely to take place [when things return to normal]. I hope the changes are positive, and that we emerge to be empathetic and sympathetic."

