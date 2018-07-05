Humble Ajinkya Rahane, a big hit with Mumbai kids

The tension among the kids was clearly visible. One of them was frozen in time when his turn came to ask a question. That's when the Mumbai star got up from his seat, went up to the little kid, held him warmly and got him to sit next to him

Rahane has a heart-to-heart moment with a young cricketer

It's not every day that you find a member of the Indian cricket team dole out life lessons to you, but that's exactly what Ajinkya Rahane did to a few kids from Chembur's Children Aid Society, during the first edition of Meet Your Icon last week. The boys, hailing from lesser-privileged backgrounds, smartly dressed in their whites, may have never had the thrill of witnessing a chat show with their idol, Rahane as the guest, but they left the lounge armed with an experience of a lifetime.

Rahane, a true ambassador of the sport, gave stardom a break and struck a chord while interacting with the kids. Such was his humility that when one of them asked him whether he was a good student, he remarked, "Till now, I am not, but I am learning to become one. In life, you never become perfect, you always keep striving to. Even if you do well, don't think that you have accomplished a lot. If you keep thinking that you want this or that, then it never comes to you. Just let it go and things will automatically start coming to you," he said.

The tension among the kids was clearly visible. One of them was frozen in time when his turn came to ask a question. That's when the Mumbai star got up from his seat, went up to the little kid, held him warmly and got him to sit next to him. "If you catch somebody, then he or she will try to let go, right?" Rahane carried on giving life lessons to the kid. "Do you have a girlfriend?" he asked the kid, his question was received with a burst of laughter. "So, if you hold and control your girlfriend, she will try to run away. If you don't, she will come to you. It's very simple!" Rahane sure does know how to connect — the ball as well as his fans.

