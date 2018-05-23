Humnava Mere: Jubin Nautiyal's new song is about unrequited love

After a brief hiatus, singer Jubin Nautiyal is back with a single, Humnava Mere. The song is about unrequited love



Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has marked his way through Bollywood with chartbuster hits like Socha Hai, Kaabil Hoon, Bawara Maan and Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi is back again to touch your heart with his new independent single titled Humnawa Mere.

Composed by Rocky-Shiv, Humnawa Mere is an intense romantic song. The song features a heartfelt melody blended with the rhythmic piano, adding the right texture to the song, Jubin's voice will surely make your heart melt. The lyrics of the song have been beautifully penned by Manoj Muntashir. Shot in the serene, breathtaking landscapes of Venice, the visuals blend impeccably with the mood of the song.

Talking about his upcoming single, singer Jubin Nautiyal said, ''Humnawa is a song about unrequited love, the kind of love majority has felt at some point in time in their life. It is a sad song and it will give you certain emotions, which will make you celebrate the sadness of music. The song required a lot of love and emotions which feels natural to my vocal tone. I'm super excited about this single and would continue releasing more of independent music as well.'



Bhushan Kumar says, "Our music team has been very keen to work on a single with Jubin for a while but for some reason he requested for more time. After listening to Humnava Mere, I feel the wait was worth it. You can see for yourself the pain and pathos he brings when he emotes through his vocals. You are left with a little 'dard' in your heart. I feel this song is going to be loved by his fans and will earn him new fans."

Speaking of Independent music, singer Jubin Nautyal further adds, "It's great to see that people are heading towards the independent music scene, because independent music comes without rules, and I believe that music doesn't have rules. Rules are barriers and music is supposed to flow free, 'from all foundations. I feel it's a great place for Indian music scene to be. I think a lot of great songs will happen and the country will get to hear great music in times to come...

I want to keep growing as a musician, want to learn more and let my curiosity be my teacher. And maybe soon you will hear my independent music writing," he signs off.

