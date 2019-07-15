Hundreds of people protest in Nashik against lynching incidents

national

Bahujan Muslim Sangharsh Samiti had organised the march, which began from Chowk Mandai area of Old Nashik and culminated at the Idgah Maidan

Representational Image

Nashik: Several people from Muslin Community on Monday held a protest march in Nashik against recent mob-lynching incidents across the country. Bahujan Muslim Sangharsh Samiti had organised the march, which began from Chowk Mandai area of Old Nashik and culminated at the Idgah Maidan

Organisers claimed that the protesters demanded that such cases be tried in fast-track courts, the guilty be given death or life imprisonment, and the kin of victims be given financial aid of up to Rs 50 lakh. A memorandum was submitted to the district collector after the protest march, one of the organisers said.

With inputs from PTI

