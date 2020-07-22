Hungama 2 director Priyadarshan compelled to resume shoot by September

Unlike other filmmakers who are tackling the seemingly Herculean task of seeking a fresh set of dates from stars and reworking their films' schedules, director Priyadarshan finds himself in a unique dilemma. Besides Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash, the cast of Hungama 2 includes five child actors who are pivotal to the narrative. In the four months since the shoot was halted due to the lockdown, four child artistes — aged between eight and 11 — have been growing steadily in height. Worried that their growth may pose a continuity problem, the filmmaker has decided to resume work on the comedy by September 15.

"At this age, children grow up rapidly; there are changes in facial structure and height. While the physical changes that have happened in the past four months will not make a huge difference on screen, it will be difficult [to retain continuity] if we have to wait for some more months. Fortunately, only a song has to be shot with them," says Priyadarshan. The director, who returns to Bollywood after seven years with the comic caper, will be heading to Kullu and Manali with the cast and crew for the final 15-day schedule. Following precautionary measures, the unit will self-quarantine before commencing the shoot.

The four children aside, an 18-month baby is also part of the sequel to the 2003 hit, Hungama. Producer Ratan Jain informs, "Thankfully, we had completed filming the baby's portions in Ooty in March. The four children will be required only for four days on the set."

The producer adds that the Himachal Pradesh government has assured him that shoots can be conducted in the hill stations, in adherence with the state's safety guidelines. "The songs and sequences require us to film on the streets of Kullu and Manali. Considering an outdoor schedule is not possible during the monsoon, we are likely to resume work from September 15," adds Jain.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news