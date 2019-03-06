Husband and his friends kill wife over alleged affairs; chop body into pieces

crime

The victim, Ganga, a resident of Vazhapattu village near Nellipkkuppam, in Cuddalore district, fell in love with and married Rajasekar from neighbouring village of Sornavur

Chennai: In what can be called as a ghastly murder case, a man murdered his wife with the help of eight friends over suspicion that she was having illicit relationships with many men. Police said that the accused and his friends had chopped his wife into several pieces.

According to Mirror Now, the accused identified as Rajasekar, who is a driver by profession, fell in love with the victim, Ganga a resident of Vazhapattu village near Nellipkkuppam, in Cuddalore district. They were married for six years and have two children, a son and a daughter.

Since Rajasekar is a driver, he would travel out of town frequently and would stay away from home. He alleged that Ganga developed relationships with other men when he was out of town. On several occasions, Rajasekar had warned her regarding these alleged relationships. Due to which, frequent quarrels erupted between the couple.

The quarrels led them to seek a divorce and file separate petitions in the court. However, the court dismissed their petitions claiming that the couple did not present themselves before the court during the hearing and were also living separately.

Meanwhile, Ganga was residing at Madukkarai, near Villianoor and took the custody of her children from Rajasekhar. Upon learning this, he approached her and decided to live together again with the children.

On March 1, when Ganga was returning home after purchasing milk from a shop, Rajasekar's friends attacked and killed her. When the Maddukkarai police came to investigate the matter Rajasekar was 'sleeping' at his house. This led to doubts, and the police began interrogating him.

During the interrogation, Rajasekar confessed to his crime saying that he had cried in front of his friends recounting his wife illicit relationship with many men. He said that he felt humiliated due to Ganga's behaviour. After this, Rajasekar and his friends decided to kill Ganga.

Police said that Rajasekar was pretending to sleep while his friends murdered his wife at home. Following this, a case was registered and Rajasekar and his friends were arrested.

