The bullet however hit Sajjan's wife Sunita who was trying to shield him, he said. Sunita was rushed to Jaipur Golden Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, the DCP said, adding the accused are the bride's neighbours

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman has allegedly shot dead accidentally while shielding her husband during an altercation with two men over playing music at her nephew's wedding in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and the accused duo were arrested from Chandigarh later in the day, they said. During the wedding function, an altercation took place Sajjan and two brothers Akash and Sandeep, overplaying of music. One of the two brothers drew a pistol and fired at Sajjan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju Kuruvilla said.

The bullet, however, hit Sajjan's wife Sunita who was trying to shield him, he said. Sunita was rushed to Jaipur Golden Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, the DCP said, adding the accused are the bride's neighbours.

