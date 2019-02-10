Husband kills pregnant wife, sleeps beside corpse before surrendering to police

crime

Pawar strangled his wife and then slept beside the body before he came to the police station to confess his crime and surrender

A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife and slept beside the corpse through the night before alerting police in the morning in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, an official said on Saturday. Omerga tehsil resident Vinod Dhansing Pawar had an argument with his wife Priyanka Rathod on Thursday night and strangled her, a Murum police station official said. "He then slept beside the body and came to the police station on Friday morning to confess to his crime and surrender," the official informed.



He said Pawar was a borewell commission agent while Rathod was a nurse at Tuljapur, adding that the couple had married nine months ago and the deceased was five-month pregnant. The woman's kin has told police that the accused used to demand money from her parents and this led to frequent quarrels, the official said.



A case of murder has been registered and further probe was underway, he added.

In another incident, a woman was arrested for allegedly killing her 12-year-old-sister after the latter learned about her illicit relationship with two men, a police official said on Saturday. Himanshi was found dead near her house at Kapur Ghar village, he said.

During the investigation, police found that Kajal killed her minor sister with the help of her two lovers Mohit and Bharat Vir, he said. Police arrested Kajal on Friday while efforts were underway to nab her two lovers, the official added.

With inputs from PTI

