Husband, mother-in-law held for MNC executive's suicide in Mulund

Ankita's parents alleged that she was tortured by her family members for money for purchase of jewellery and a new house, the official said quoting the complaint

Business executive Ankita, 28, had allegedly killed herself by jumping off an apartment located in a Mulund highrise on March 7. Police have arrested the husband and the mother-in-law of Ankita Aiyer for allegedly driving her to commit suicide last week, said an official on Sunday.

Ankita held an MBA degree and was working as an executive with a multi-national company, a police official said. The official added that Ankita was from Nagpur. Ankita and Rohan got married in 2018, after they got to know each other via a matrimonial site. The couple also has a three-month-old daughter.

Ankita's parents alleged that she was tortured by her family members for money for purchase of jewellery and a new house, the official said quoting the complaint. On Thursday, Ankita was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the building, following which she was rushed to hospital where she died.

The official said Ankita killed herself by jumping off the building. However, no suicide note has been found, he added. Police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC including 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 498 B (harassment of a woman for unlawful demand for property), and arrested Rohan and his mother.

