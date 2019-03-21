Husband pulls wife's hair and bangs head on wall for seeking money for shampoo

crime

The woman had alleged that her husband had repeatedly abused and assaulted her in 15 years of married life

Representational Image

A 42-year-old woman was physically assaulted by her husband for asking for some pocket money in order to buy shampoo. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday morning in Bavla village in Ahmedabad. The accused works with the Railways as a clerk.

According to Times of India, the woman had filed a complaint of domestic violence at Viramgam town police station alleging that her husband brutally assaulted her for a petty issue. The husband allegedly pulled her hair and banged her head on a wall.

However, this is not the first time that the woman had experienced assault at the hands of her husband. In her complaint, the woman had alleged that her husband repeatedly abused and assaulted her in the 15 years of their married life. She was in constant peril due to the vicious behaviour of her husband's elder brother and sister-in-law due to which, the couple shifted to Bavla but was of no use. The in-laws continued to provoke her husband to torture her.

The victim also stated that she called the 181 Abhayamn Helpline from where a counsellor came to her house in Bavla. The counsellor tried to understand her husband's unacceptable behaviour. However, the husband continued to abuse and assault her. Fed up with the constant violence, the woman registered a complaint at the police station.

In another similar case, a case of assault and domestic violence was reported from Raikhand area of the Ahmedabad, where a 45-year-old man blistered his wife's private parts with a hot iron box.

