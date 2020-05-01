Hush, little baby! Kalki Koechlin sings a Portuguese lullaby to baby Sappho

After singing an African lullaby, O lele, Kalki Koechlin is now singing a Portuguese lullaby, Nessa rua, to baby daughter Sappho. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a video in which she is seen strumming the ukulele and singing to the two-month-oldKoechlin informed that she learnt it while playing the Portuguese character Tara in the web series, Smoke. It seems the baby does not sleep till mommy sings.

Kalki Koechlin is known to be an eco-warrior and the actress has many a time appealed to her fans to take care of the environment more. Looks like the actress believes in doing what she preaches!

Baby Sappho was both on February 7. Kalki, who turned mother, even shared a long post thanking everyone for her wishes and positive energy. She also gave all the respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth.

On the professional front, Kalki Koechlin was last seen in Zee5's Bhram and Netflix' Sacred Games.

