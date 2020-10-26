Hyderabad jeweller bags Guinness world record for embedding 7,801 diamonds in one ring

Kotti Srikanth, owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers) made a flower shaped ring with 7,801 diamonds.

The ring is named ‘The Divine – 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam’ after a rare Himalayan flower Brahma Kamalam.

In a conversation with Guinness World Records, Srikanth said, “In India, we have a tradition of worshipping our Gods with garlands of flowers and individual flowers are used as an offering. The flowers signify the essence of purity.”

The video shared by Guinness World Record shows the making of the ring. The ring that set a world record has six layers. The first five layers have eight petals each. The last layer features six petals with three filaments in the centre.

The official website states that the process began in September 2018. Once the design was complete, computer-aided design (CAD) was used to know the required number of diamonds.

