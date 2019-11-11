Hyderabad train collision: Operations underway to rescue driver of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train

Rescue operations are underway to rescue the driver of the Lingampalli-Falaknuma train. Picture/Twitter ANI

Operations are underway to rescue the driver of the Lingampalli-Falaknuma train, which collided with the Secunderabad-bound Hundry Express near Kacheguda railway station today.

#UPDATE Hyderabad: 5 injured after 3 coaches of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and 4 coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed, following collision of the two trains at Kacheguda Railway Station, earlier today. Rescue operation underway. #Telangana https://t.co/qW22IvRVPV — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

Reportedly the driver is still stuck inside the train. Three coaches of the Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and four coaches of the Kurnool-City Secunderabad Hundry Express were derailed, following the collision of the two trains near Kacheguda Station earlier today.

Hyderabad: Operations on to rescue the driver of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train, who is still stuck inside. 3 coaches of the train&4 coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed, following collision of the 2 at Kacheguda Station, earlier today. 12 people were injured pic.twitter.com/lCSmrlpaJz — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

"A Falaknuma-bound MMTS train collided into Handry Express near Kacheguda station at around 10.30 am. Twelve people were injured in the incident. The driver of MMTS is stuck inside the cabin. The rescue operation is going on," said South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager B B Singh.

He said that the trains via Kacheguda station have been diverted and the route will be restored as soon the tracks are cleared. Singh said that the primary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to human error and further investigation has been ordered into the matter.

