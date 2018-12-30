Hyderabadi youths stranded in Malaysia, kins seek Sushma Swaraj's help

national

The four stranded in Malaysia are Syed Zubair Ur Rehman, Ravindra, Asif and Venkateshwarlu

Sushma Swaraj

Families of four Hyderabadi youth stranded in Malaysia for last 10 months have sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for their return. The four stranded in Malaysia are Syed Zubair Ur Rehman, Ravindra, Asif and Venkateshwarlu.

Elder brother of Syed Zubair Ur Rehman, Syed Ubaid told ANI: "Syed Zubair is a mechanical engineer and was looking for a job along with his friends. Meanwhile, the four met a travel agent named Rajender Naik, who offered them jobs in Malaysia. They all accepted the offer as they were promised a monthly income of INR 75,000 each. For this, the agent had taken Rs 2 lakh each from them and sent them Malaysia on March 12, 2018."

Elaborating on the whole incident and how his brother along with three friends were tricked by the agent, Ubaid said, "Surprisingly, when they landed in Malaysia, they came to know that they were deceived by the agent and they were sent to Malaysia on visiting visas and their visas were not converted into job visas as the agent promised them before departing for Malaysia. It¿s been around ten months and they are still stranded there without any employment, due to which, they don¿t even have access to proper food."

Talking about the trap set by the agent, Ubaid stated, "They all have been harassed by the agent, who has also taken their passports in his custody." "We tried to approach the agent several times but he gave us no proper response and when we reached local police, the agent threatened my brother and his friends, stating that he will never send them back to India," he said further.

Ubaid also informed that the families of four have written a joint letter to Swaraj seeking their rescue and immediate action against the agent. Speaking to ANI, brother of Ravindra, Sai Charan asserted: "The four have been cheated by the agent and now facing difficulties in a foreign land as their visas have already expired." Notably, the four victims have also shot a video from Malaysia appealing Swaraj to rescue them.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever