I am a disco dancer 2.0, says Tiger Shroff, and we are waiting for Mithun Chakraborty's reaction!

After Dus Bahane 2.0 in Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff is now gearing up for I am a disco dancer 2.0 for a music video and we are waiting for Mithun Chakraborty's reaction! Well, this classic song from Disco Dancer isn't being recreated or remixed for the first time. If you remember, Rohit Shetty cleverly used this song for the original disco dancer Mithun Chakraborty in Golmaal 3. And now, it's Tiger's turn for a music video.

Taking to his Twitter account, Tiger surprised all his fans by announcing this news and also sharing the first poster. What was surprising to see is that this time, it is the famous duo Salim and Sulaiman that will be composing the song and it will be crooned by Benny Dayal.

The song drops on March 18 and we can't wait to see how it looks. Meanwhile, have a look at the tweet right here:

On the work front, Tiger's Baaghi 3 opened to a fantastic response but the collections were affected due to Coronavirus and cinemas across the country shutting down. Or else, this could have been a blockbuster. But thanks to the leading man's popularity, it has still managed to be a success story.

