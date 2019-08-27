I'm confident bowling outswingers now, says Jasprit Bumrah

cricket

Bumrah recently became the fastest Indian pacer to 50 Test wickets, during his six-wicket match haul against the West Indies in the first Test here, which India won by 318 runs on Sunday

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Kraigg Brathwaite's wicket. Pic/AFP

North Sound (Antigua): India's pace bowling mainstay Jasprit Bumrah says he is always evolving to polish his craft, the latest addition to which is the outswinger that he wasn't particularly confident of until last year.

Bumrah recently became the fastest Indian pacer to 50 Test wickets, during his six-wicket match haul against the West Indies in the first Test here, which India won by 318 runs on Sunday.

"I used to bowl the inswinger earlier, but the more Test matches I've played, I've gotten more confident to bowl the outswinger, especially since England," said Bumrah referring to the series in England last year, which India lost 1-4.

India's pace spearhead finished with incredible figures of 8-4-7-5 while Ishant Sharma maintained his fine form with a 3 for 31 haul.



The West Indies were bowled out for 100 in 26.5 overs chasing an improbable target of 419 on Sunday.

No top-order batsman could resist the furious spell from Bumrah, who first dismissed openers Kraigg Brathwaite (1) and John Campbell (7) and later saw the back of Darren Barvo (2), Shai Hope (2) and Jason Holder to complete his five-wicket haul.

It is India's fourth-biggest Test win but biggest in away Tests as winning by 336 runs against South Africa in Delhi in 2015-16 remains their best ever.

Bumrah has played just 11 Tests in his fast-rising career and has 55 wickets, averaging 20.63 at a brilliant economy rate of 2.64.

"I am feeling very good. As a bowling unit, we came with attacking options. Me and Ishant (Sharma) were trying to use the (width of) crease too, to generate the swing. A lot of hardwork goes into my delivery," Bumrah said reflecting on his performance here.

"I am always trying to evolve," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever