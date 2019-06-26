I am fine, says Brian Lara from hospital bed

cricket

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara shares an update of his health who was admitted in Mumbai hospital

Brian Lara

Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara who was hospitalised on Tuesday after complaints of chest pain, released an audio message saying that he is fine and will be back to his hotel room tomorrow.

Cricket West Indies released Lara's audio message on Twitter and captioned the post as "UPDATE: Message from @BrianLara "I am fine. I am recovering and I will be back in my hotel room tomorrow" AUDIO ON. Click below to hear Brian's full message".

"Hi everyone, I know everyone is concerned with what's happening. I think I extended myself a little too much in the gym this morning and felt pain in my chest so I felt best to see a doctor," Lara said in an audio message.

"I went to the hospital, I am just chilling in my hospital bed, tests have been conducted and I am watching England versus Australia and I hope Australia will be able to restrict England. I'll be fine soon and I am letting everyone know that I am fine and I will be back in my hotel room tomorrow," he added.

The cricketer was admitted to Global Hospital in Parel after he complained of chest pain. According to media reports, doctors at the hospital performed angiography of Lara but did not go for angioplasty as they did not see any risk in angiography.

The cricketer is currently in Mumbai for doing commentary for Star Sports for the ongoing World Cup.

Lara is viewed as the greatest batsman to play for West Indies. He currently holds the record for the highest individual Test match score. He had scored 400 runs against England in 2004.

He also has the highest individual score in first-class cricket as he scored 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994. Lara has 11,953 runs to his name in the Test format and 10,405 runs in the ODI format.

