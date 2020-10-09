I cheat on him because we don't have sex...

My partner and I have been together for 5 years and have been living together for over 3 years. We love each other a lot and are comfortable in this relationship. The one thing that has changed is physical intimacy. We don't have sex very often and haven't for almost a year. This doesn't bother him, but it worries me a lot because I have physical needs. I recently cheated on him with a friend and have been feeling guilty about it. I know I will do it again, so I have been wondering if it makes more sense to just end this relationship rather than cheat on him like this. What should I do?

If you are prepared to end this relationship because of a lack of physical intimacy, what has stopped you from discussing this with your partner? To continue cheating on him affects you both and will inevitably destroy this bond, if it hasn't already. Why not come clean, talk about why you did what you did, and ask him if there is a way out of this. I say this only because you pointed out that the two of you still loved each other. The other option, if being without him doesn't bother you much, is to end this and not hurt him any longer.

My boyfriend always watches porn before we have sex, and it annoys me because it makes me feel inadequate. Is this normal?

It's normal to talk about why he does this, and you should ask him about it. If it bothers you and makes you feel inadequate, he needs to be called out for it because it betrays a lack of respect for your feelings. Ask him about why he feels the need to watch porn, explain why it makes you feel the way it does, and find a way that makes sense for you both. Physical intimacy between two people is a learning process. Don't let something like this ruin your relationship. Try being open and honest instead.

