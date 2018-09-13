HDFC VP murder case: Accused says, he could've worked hard to pay off debts, but committed murder

national

Sarfaraz Shaikh had killed bank executive Siddharth Sanghavi because he was in need of Rs 30,000-35,000 to pay the monthly instalments for his motorbike

Sarafaraz Shaikh

Remorse is finally sinking into Sarfaraz Shaikh's heart, a week after he murdered bank executive Siddharth Sanghavi. Presently in the custody of the NM Joshi Marg police station, Shaikh, 20, is showing signs of repentance and expressing regret over killing Sanghavi. "I had skills and knew good people. Rather than planning to rob someone, I could have worked hard to pay off my EMIs, but I did otherwise," he shared with cops.

The Koparkhairane resident had killed Sanghavi because he was in need of Rs 30,000-35,000 to pay the monthly instalments for his motorbike. He was allegedly hired by four people to kill Sanghavi and murdered him by slitting his throat after Sanghavi refused to give him Rs 30,000. On September 11, mid-day reported in, 'I was only threatening him with a knife, didn't mean to slit his throat,' how Shaikh had held a knife against Sanghavi's throat to threaten him into paying the amount.

Dire need of money

"I couldn't pay four EMIs for the bike and two months' rent for my home. I'd borrowed money from some friends as well, and had [a total] debt of more than Rs 40,000," said Shaikh, "Due to the monsoon, the fabrication work had totally stopped and I didn't know what to do. All I could think about was robbing someone to repay some debt. So, I committed this act.

Shaikh told one of the investigating officers in his case that he could have handled things differently. "I was in dire need of money, but I could have done something else. In the last three years, I'd made good contacts with big people and could have used them for getting more work, but I did otherwise. I thought I could make money by simply threatening someone, but now I regret doing the entire act," said Shaikh, who'd even applied for a passport as he was trying to look for a job in a Gulf country.

Don't tell the family

An officer from the police station said, "He has studied up to Std IV and only knew how to do fabrication work and driving. He couldn't think beyond a certain limit. When his debt piled up, he got restless and decided to do something extraordinary to reduce this debt. He is now realising what a grave mistake he has committed. He doesn't want his family to know about him having killed someone for money." Shaikh's confessions of regret come in spurts, said the officer, "He stays quiet for a long time, but if he starts talking, he'll speak at length. He knows he has closed many doors by committing this act."

Rs 35,000 Motorbike EMIs Shaikh had to pay

Rs 40,000 Total debt Shaikh was under

