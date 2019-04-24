I cried when my daughters were born, admits Roger Federer

tennis

I cried before Mirka went to the hospital, during and after birth

Roger Federer's daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer recently revealed he got very emotional when his wife Mirka gave birth to twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva in August 2009. "It were tears of joy.

I cried before Mirka went to the hospital, during and after birth. I am happy to have left my emotions, because thanks to it I'll always remember such a special and big moment for me," Federer was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.



Roger Federer

Federer revealed he cried while playing tennis too. He was in tears when he lost to Tommy Haas in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. "I went to a corner like a kid and I did not manage to stop crying for a long time.

It left a mark on me." The day after, Federer lost to the Frenchman Arnaud Di Pasquale. "I cried all day again. Same night, I met Mirka and I gave her the first kiss, so it went well," he added.

