I do have a future without Manchester United, insists Jose Mourinho

Dec 20, 2018, 08:46 IST | Agencies

"Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without Manchester United, so why should I now be sharing with you or even with the supporters, my feelings?"

I do have a future without Manchester United, insists Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho yesterday said he has a "future without Manchester United", speaking for the first time since he was sacked by the EPL club. The Old Trafford hierarchy sacked Mourinho in the aftermath of Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Anfield. But the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss refused to go into details about his departure.

"I don't change. And what I did when I left Chelsea, for example, is the same as that I'm going to do now," Mourinho said. "I keep the good things and I don't speak about anything that happened in the club. We could speak about so many good things. It's finished" he added.

"Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without Manchester United, so why should I now be sharing with you or even with the supporters, my feelings?"

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

jose mourinhoenglish premier leaguefootballsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here Are All Details From Saina Nehwal and Purapalli Kashyap's Wedding & Reception Party

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK