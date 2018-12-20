I do have a future without Manchester United, insists Jose Mourinho

football

"Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without Manchester United, so why should I now be sharing with you or even with the supporters, my feelings?"

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho yesterday said he has a "future without Manchester United", speaking for the first time since he was sacked by the EPL club. The Old Trafford hierarchy sacked Mourinho in the aftermath of Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Anfield. But the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss refused to go into details about his departure.

"I don't change. And what I did when I left Chelsea, for example, is the same as that I'm going to do now," Mourinho said. "I keep the good things and I don't speak about anything that happened in the club. We could speak about so many good things. It's finished" he added.

"Manchester United has a future without me and I have a future without Manchester United, so why should I now be sharing with you or even with the supporters, my feelings?"

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever