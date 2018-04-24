I fear for my life, Indrani Mukerjea tells special CBI court

Indrani Mukerjea claimed she had suffered a similar bout of illness earlier and that someone was trying to kill her



Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, yesterday told the special CBI court that she feared for her life in prison. Mukerjea had lost consciousness in her cell in Byculla Jail on April 6 and was treated at a hospital for a suspected drug overdose. "I fear for my life in prison," she claimed.

Mukerjea claimed she had suffered a similar bout of illness earlier and that someone was trying to kill her. The examination of Mukerjea's former secretary, Kajal Sharma, was completed by the prosecution. As soon as it was over, Mukerjea stood up and told judge J C Jagdale about how she landed in hospital.

She said that she was fasting on April 6, and broke the fast with a bowl of dal in the evening. She then began to feel drowsy and was given some medicines, following which she passed out. She regained consciousness on April 9, she added.

Mukerjea said she had a similar bout of fainting in October, 2015 as well and was hospitalised. "Someone is trying to kill me in the prison. I cannot deal with this. I'm constantly looking over my shoulder about what is going to happen next," she claimed.

