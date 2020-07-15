I feel so blessed: Ana Ivanovic tells Bastian Schweinsteiger on 4th wedding anniversary

Former World No. 1 Serbian tennis beauty Ana Ivanovic has said she feels blessed to have German football star Bastian Schweinsteiger as her husband.

On their fourth wedding anniversary on Monday, she Instagrammed the above black and white picture for her 1.6 million followers and wrote: "Feels like today. All these friends, all these laughs, all these memories. Thank you @bastianschweinsteiger for everything you do, say and all you are to me! I feel so blessed. #4years #anniversary."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana IvanoviÄÂ (@anaivanovic) onJul 13, 2020 at 6:18am PDT

Meanwhile, Bastian shared the same throwback picture for his 10 million Instagram followers and captioned it: "The most beautiful memories are always those you experience together. Happy wedding anniversary my dear @anaivanovic #4years."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news