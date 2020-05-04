I For India: Tiger Shroff sings at the fundraiser concert

The I for India concert saw the biggest names in Bollywood come together to raise money for GiveIndia.org. The nation witnessed 85 Indian and global stars come on one platform to raise funds for GiveIndia Covid-19 relief fund for a fundraiser concert which was held live on 3 May, 2020. One of the most surprising performances was delivered by the worlds youngest action star Tiger Shroff.

Fans of the actor got to witness a whole new side of him as he flaunted his singing prowess. Tiger October and the yesteryear classic Roop Tera Mastana were the songs of Tiger's choice. The actor sang his heart out but had sunglasses on Tiger felt shy.

The actor stunned the audience as he showed off his skills to the point where fans want him to come up with his own single and also to sing in his forthcoming films.

View this post on Instagram I love my INDIA ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by tigershroff (@tigershroff_95009_) onMay 3, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

On the work front, Tiger's recent release Baaghi 3 was a box office hit and saw the actor take action to the next level as he battled against a nation. The actor will next be seen in the sequel of Heropanti which will release in 2021.

