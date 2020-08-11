I've slept with 2,000 women, says NBA ace Dennis Rodman

Former American basketball star Dennis Rodman recently put a number to his sex exploits during his playing days.

Rodman, 59, won five NBA championships with Chicago Bulls in the late 1990's.

He was married to model Carmen Electra. Rodman told British tabloid, The Sun: "[I've been with] more than 2,000 women, of which at least 500 were prostitutes. I had sex in each and every one of the Berto Center's [Bull's training facility] rooms. The weight room, the training court...it was crazy."

