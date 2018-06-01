I judged Sardar Singh by form and fitness: coach Harendra Singh

Chief coach Harendra Singh says former hockey captain's comeback to the squad for upcoming Champions Trophy in June was not due to his past performances, but on current physical ability



Sardar Singh

There is no end to peculiar narratives in Indian hockey. And at the Sports Authority of India centre, Bangalore, yet another, albeit with a familiar tone, was formulated with the team announcement for the Champions Trophy, especially when it came to midfielders.

For there was the name of a player who, without much fan-fare or hoopla, refused to give up. Sardar Singh's selection triggers diverse emotions - some feel he deserves a moment in the sun - others want him to be allowed to prove himself, while some believe he is way past his shelf life.

Fortunately, for Sardar, selection in hockey is up to the coach. And in this case, at least till the Champions Trophy, Harendra Singh, chief coach of the Indian side, believes Sardar still has a lot to contribute. "I am judging a player not on the past, but on his form and fitness. His selection in the team was done after watching him in training at the camp," he said.



Harendra Singh

It's ironical that the selection committee that rejected him for the Hockey World League Finals, four-nation tournament in New Zealand and then the Commonwealth Games, now finds him fit. Yes, Harendra's nod would have made sure the selection committee fell in line, but questions can be raised over the veracity of such a toothless committee. Also, the difference between the mindset of two sets of coaches - Sjoerd Marijne and Harendra - over the selection of Sardar.

To Sardar's credit, he didn't lose sight of what he wanted - a place in the Indian team. After being dropped from the CWG, he said: "I will be the fittest in the team and I won't give up trying."

Call it obstinacy, but the previous management found that particular trait slightly annoying. Doubts were raised about whether his dropping smacked a little of bias. Olympic gold medallist MK Kaushik had said after Sardar was dropped for the CWG: "He will be back. He doesn't know when to give up."

Honestly, it is up to Sardar now to prove himself. It will be tough. Even though the temperatures in Breda will be kind to the 31-year-old. But it's not his work rate that is his hall mark. It's his vision in the midfield that Harendra would want to exploit. Persistence, resolve and grit are the credentials required to power a midfield. Harendra would hope Sardar hasn't lost any of that.

