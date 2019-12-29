I love Milan, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he returns to AC comfort

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Milan: Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday returned to AC Milan on a six-month contract promising to help rescue the struggling Serie A side's season.

"I'm coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love," Ibrahimovic, 38, said on the club's website. "I'll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen." This will mark the Swede's second stint with AC Milan, seven years after he left the club for Paris Saint-Germain. He played at San Siro from 2010 to 2012 scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances and helping the former European giants win their 18th and last Serie A title in 2011. But he faces a stiff challenge with the club in 11th in Serie A and reeling from a 5-0 defeat by Atalanta, their heaviest loss in 21 years.

"The club and the striker have agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one," Milan said in a statement. The six-month deal is reported to be worth in the region of 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) plus bonuses, according to press reports. Ibrahimovic will arrive in Milan on January 2 to take his medical and join his teammates for his first training session, the club added. In November, Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy parted ways after two seasons following the club's elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan where he played a leading role in the club's history," Milan added. Their previous union was a success, with an Italian title in 2011, and the trophy for top scorer in Serie A for the Swede in 2012 when he hit 28 goals. He had previously won three league titles with Inter Milan, and two with Juventus, which were revoked following the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal.

