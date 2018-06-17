I love the VJ culture: Anusha Dandekar

She later hosted "Dance Crew", "Teen Diva", "News" and "Love School". In 2008, she won Best VJ at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards

Anusha Dandekar

Popular TV host and video jockey (VJ) Anusha Dandekar says she loves the VJ-ing culture and had a great time doing it. "I loved it and I still love it. I throw in my VJ skills in shows.... The culture was amazing. We had a great time and it was fun, light and easy," Anusha told IANS.

The 36-year-old TV personality, who is dating actor Karan Kundra, was cast as an anchor in MTV's "House of Style". She later hosted "Dance Crew", "Teen Diva", "News" and "Love School". In 2008, she won Best VJ at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards. She is currently seen hosting the youth based reality show "Love School" on MTV with Karan Kundra.

