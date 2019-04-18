I rehearsed before going down on one knee, says Jennifer Lopez's fiance

other-sports

The former New York Yankees star, 43, got engaged to JLo, 49, last month during a vacation in the Bahamas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Former American baseballer Alex Rodriguez recently revealed that he rehearsed for three days before proposing to his actress girlfriend Jennifer Lopez to ensure nothing went wrong on the big day.

The former New York Yankees star, 43, got engaged to JLo, 49, last month during a vacation in the Bahamas. "I planned it for about six months. It was on a beach in the Bahamas. I had the ring but what was interesting was that three days prior to me going down on one knee. I would rehearse three days in a row because I wanted the sunset to be perfect," Alex revealed on the American chat show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"So one time, the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was, like, 6:29 and then the third day it was raining," he said. Alex said that everything "worked out well" when he finally popped the question to Lopez in March. The couple have been in relationship since 2017.

