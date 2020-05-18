I walked as Dipika and at the end of the corridor I was Sita ji, I was reborn, says Dipika Chikhlia

StarPlus is enthralling audiences with the legendary show – Ramayan. The popular mythological show has successfully garnered record-breaking viewership even today due to its engaging and simple narrative which has earned a memorable place in the audience's minds. As it is rightly said that pictures speak a thousand words, they are one of the best ways to cherish beautiful memories.

Likewise, the talented actor Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who played Sita on Ramayan, recently took to her Instagram to recall one of the most memorable moments from the shoot of Ramayan. Sharing a picture of her dressed in traditional attire from the sets of the Ramayan, Dipika wrote, "It's that one step and that one day that changes who you are and your life.. one such walk... I walked as Dipika and at the end of the corridor I was Sita ji.. I was reborn. [sic]" Well, that is indeed a fascinating throwback picture for Ramayan fans!

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, first aired in 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years. The show boasts of a talented ensemble comprising of Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Goddess Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. The mythological tale of Ramayan currently airs on StarPlus at 7.30 pm every day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news