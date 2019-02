I want someone who is unavailable

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been in love with a guy for years. We know each other well because we were in college together, so I know a lot about his personal life too. I have never been able to work up the courage to tell him how I feel though, which may be because he has never been single since college. He has been dating someone for the past two years and I don't know how serious it is. I keep hoping he will end it, so I can chat with him, but this hasn't happened either. What should I do? If I tell him about my feelings it will mean nothing because he is with someone else. At the same time, not telling him will simply make it impossible for me to move on. I really love him a lot and wish I could find a way of sorting this out.

There really isn't anything to suggest that this can work, given that he has known you for years but has never expressed any interest. The fact that he is with someone should also tell you that the chances of this working in your favour are slim. If it's simply about moving on, you should tell him how you feel and brace yourself for the fact that he will not reciprocate. At some point, you will have to accept this and move on because you owe it to yourself to find happiness with someone else. We don't always get to be with people we would like to be with, which isn't to say that we don't get to be with people we eventually grow to love and accept as ones who are right for us. As for hoping that he will end his current relationship, that seems counterproductive.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

