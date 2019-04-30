I wish to get out of my bad marriage

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been trapped in a bad marriage for years now. My husband doesn't respect me, we fight constantly, and nothing we have done to fix this has worked. I know we will never be happy together, because he won't change, and I am tired of trying to make him happy. I would like to end this nightmare, but I can't tell my family about this because they won't support me. They believe I should be with him no matter what and that I should try and make it work. My husband has given up on this a long time ago and probably has relationships with other women that I know nothing about. I don't care if he does either because we have been living separate lives for years now. My family will refuse to accept the fact that we have tried for years and failed. Without their support, it will be impossible for me to get a divorce and move on. What should I do?

Families can be tricky when we are raised to believe that they will always stand by us, because they sometimes don't. We believe what we are conditioned to believe, and your family may not know how to deal with this. I suggest you stop relying on them for support and consider other options. You owe it to yourself to be happy, with or without their support, and that is all you should focus on for now. It may be hard for you to think about moving on without their help, but there are other societal systems in place that can offer you some kind of support. Speak to friends, reach out to groups that can counsel you on options, think about what kind of help you will need to get a divorce and move out, and you may be surprised to find assistance in the most unexpected quarters. No one deserves to live in a constant state of unhappiness, so speak to professionals and worry about how your family will react later.

