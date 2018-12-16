I would love to do Bollywood says Fantastic Beasts star, Claudia Kim

hollywood

Claudia Kim has been part of big films like Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Dark Tower and Warner Bros Pictures' project Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Claudia Kim/picture courtesy: Instagram

Actress Claudia Kim says she would love to cross over and explore the world of Bollywood one day.

"I have lots of friends working in the industry. I would love to do Bollywood films… Who knows where life will take you," Kim told IANS.

"I really feel that there are no boundaries anymore. I have friends like Zhu Zhu from China who did an Indian film ('Tubelight'). Bollywood is a huge industry that I am dreaming of. And crossover is for everybody," she added.

The actress doesn't believe in planning her life.

"Planning is good but in life, you can't plan anything. I spent three years just thinking about whether I can do this (acting) for life. And what is my life goal and plan? And I came to the conclusion that nobody can decide on that."

