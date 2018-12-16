I would love to do Bollywood says Fantastic Beasts star, Claudia Kim
Claudia Kim has been part of big films like Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Dark Tower and Warner Bros Pictures' project Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Actress Claudia Kim says she would love to cross over and explore the world of Bollywood one day.
"I have lots of friends working in the industry. I would love to do Bollywood films… Who knows where life will take you," Kim told IANS.
"I really feel that there are no boundaries anymore. I have friends like Zhu Zhu from China who did an Indian film ('Tubelight'). Bollywood is a huge industry that I am dreaming of. And crossover is for everybody," she added.
The actress doesn't believe in planning her life.
"Planning is good but in life, you can't plan anything. I spent three years just thinking about whether I can do this (acting) for life. And what is my life goal and plan? And I came to the conclusion that nobody can decide on that."
