IAF aircraft suffers engine failure, lands safely in Ambala

national

IAF officials said the Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft was on its way to take part in a training sortie when one of the two engines of the aircraft was knocked down due to bird hit

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Prompt action by an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot saved his Jaguar fighter aircraft after it faced a bird hit on Thursday morning soon after taking off from the air base and landed safely back to the ground. IAF officials said the Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft was on its way to take part in a training sortie when one of the two engines of the aircraft was knocked down due to bird hit.

IAF Sources: An IAF Jaguar pilot jettisoned fuel tanks of his aircraft after one of the engines failed after being hit by a bird, pilot managed to land back safely at the Ambala air base. Small practice bombs jettisoned by his aircraft have also been recovered. pic.twitter.com/tXG3x1MDqR — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

"The pilot jettisoned his fuel tanks and external stores including some 10 kg practice bombs to gain height and managed to land back safely," they said. The dropping of fuel tanks and external stores is part of the standard operating procedures of the Air Force when any plane suffers failure of one of the two engines. The small bombs dropped by the pilot have been recovered, IAF sources stated.

Rajneesh Kumar, Ambala Deputy Commission of Police also added that payload of an aircraft had fallen in the city. The Indian Air Force will order a court of inquiry to investigate the reasons behind the bird hit. The air base is in the heart of Ambala city in Haryana and over the years, it has been surrounded by a thick population.

Top news stories of the day

Tour operator leaves Mumbai family in lurch in Sweden

"Please allow me euthanasia," says 27-year-old Mithil Sampat lying on a hospital bed in Stockholm. The practising lawyer, who was on a Scandinavian trip with his parents to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary, is living his worst nightmare at Karolinska University Hospital after he met with an accident on June 21 while sightseeing. What is worse is that the travel company through which they booked the tour is reluctant to help them at this difficult hour. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen works out in the gym, neighbour robs her house

Neighbours generally come to each other's aid, but a woman recently helped herself to the money and valuables of another resident in her building. The Mumbai Crime Branch's unit-XI arrested the woman, Ruchita Sachin Tanna, 38, for robbing a senior citizen's house at Charkop. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Train pole thief arrested day after injuring student

The Borivli Railway police have arrested a 20-year-old signal pole thief, Deepak Bhodkar, who had hit a 23-year-old student, Shakti Pillay, while he was travelling on a local train between Goregaon and Ram Mandir on Monday morning. Pillay had fallen on the tracks due to the blow he received and was badly injured. He is still battling for life at Kandivli's Shatabdi hospital. (Read full story)

Mumbai: You can finally take the Bandra-Kurla-Complex to Eastern Express Highway connector in September

Regular commuters on the BKC to Eastern Express Highway route are finally set to get some relief from the traffic they face near the Kurla-Sion Bandra Link Road stretch as work on the elevated road connecting BKC with Chunabhatti is nearing completion. The road will be thrown open to the public by September. (Read full story)

Shame Old Story Again: Kamala Mills restaurant is a fire hazard

A surprise visit by the Chief Fire Officer to a popular hangout in Kamala Mills two weeks ago revealed glaring fire safety issues. The 17,000 square feet Lord of the Drinks (LOTD) was pulled up by the fire department as the chief noticed major flaws. Among irregularities were a tandoor bhatti right next to a fire exit and fragile kitchen firewalls, making customers vulnerable in case of a fire. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates