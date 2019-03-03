Ian McKellen feels Kevin Spacey, Bryan Singer abused others as they were in the closet

hollywood

Ian McKellen

Veteran actor Ian McKellen says disgraced Kevin Spacey and Bryan Singer werent open about themselves and their desires, and that's the reason they had problems with their relationships with other people.

During the live recording of the #QueerAF podcast, McKellen expressed his views about the sexual assault allegations his former colleagues Spacey and Singer both face, reports variety.com. "Both of them were in the closet," he said.

"Hence all their problems as people and their relationships with other people. If they had been able to be open about themselves and their desires, they wouldn't have started abusing people in the way they're being accused," McKellen added.

Starring as the villain Magneto, McKellen worked with director Singer on several films in the "X-Men" franchise and starred in his 1998 movie "Apt Pupil". He interacted with Spacey while the accused actor served as the artistic director at the Old Vic Theatre in London, a venue that uncovered 20 accounts of alleged inappropriate behaviour during Spacey's tenure from 2003-2015.

While speaking about the #MeToo movement, McKellen said the issue of accused actors returning to the public eye is "difficult to be absolutely black and white". "Whether they should be forced to stop working, that's debatable. I think that's rather up to the public," he said.

"Do you want to see someone who's been accused of something that you don't approve of? Do you ever want to see them again? If the answer is no, you won't buy a ticket, you won't turn on the television. But there may be others for whom that's not a consideration."

