Ian McKellen wants 'celebratory' funeral for himself

Veteran actor Ian McKellen thinks his own send-off will be quite a party. The 78-year-old Lord of the Rings star says he often thinks about death, reports aceshowbiz.com. In an upcoming documentary, "McKellen: Playing The Part", the thespian reveals he would like his "celebratory" memorial to take place in a theatre.

"It would be free admission and I'd want a lot of beautiful people there. When I finished this plan I thought, 'Ooh, I'd love to go to that funeral', so I hope I might arrange a dress rehearsal before I go," he said. But he is not looking forward to his final years. "As I see other people getting decrepit and unable to work, I think, 'Well, that may well happen to me!'"

