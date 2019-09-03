IAS officer issues apology for casteist remarks in Uttar Pradesh

national

A video clip which surfaced on the internet, the officer made similar comments to BSP zonal coordinator Madan Ram

An IAS officer who is posted in Uttar Pradesh issued an apology after he taunted some Dalit leaders from Bahujan Samaj Party for their expensive clothes and cars.

Bhawani Singh Khangorat, the District Magistrate of Ballia, tweeted, "It was my mistake. It was also childish to refer to somebody's watch, shoes or car. It did not occur to me then, but now I feel it."

The incident occurred on August 29. Khangorat was visiting the Rampur Primary school after media reports suggested that Dalit students were made to sit separately and were served food on banana leaves. When the District Magistrate arrived, a team of BSP leaders had already reached the school.

"I don't know which party they belonged to but from their attire, they looked like politicians. White clothes, expensive shoes, expensive watches. It seemed they were big and rich people," he had told reporters.

