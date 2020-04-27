Ibrahim Ali Khan shares his childhood picture, calls himself Picasso Jr.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's toddler Taimur Ali Khan is everyone's apple of the eye and is possibly one of the most popular and adorable munchkins on the block. Meet Ibrahim Ali Khan now, also Saif's son and who was no less. He shared his childhood picture recently and called himself Picasso Jr.

In the picture, we could see his hands covered in paint and one of his cheeks with the paint too. Just like how Kareena shared a similar picture of Taimur a few days ago, Ibrahim has shared how, and it's truly as adorable and amazing.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Picasso Jr A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) onApr 26, 2020 at 6:48am PDT

All the stars in Bollywood are trying to be as creative as possible to stay happy amid this lockdown and quarantine and Ibrahim seems to be one of them. His Instagram account is very entertaining and exciting. He keeps sharing photos and videos with his mother Amrita Singh and father Saif Ali Khan both.

In case you missed it, he shared another childhood photo with Amrita Singh on the occasion of Women's Day last month, have a look:

And giving him very close and tough competition is his sister Sara Ali Khan, who has also begun sharing some throwback pictures and videos on her Instagram account. If these siblings had to compete in Instagram posts and cuteness, who do you think will win?

