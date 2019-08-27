ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli maintains lead, Jasprit Bumrah enters top 10

cricket

The biggest gainer, however, was all-rounder Ben Stokes following his stupendous effort in the third Test against Australia at Headingley

Jasprit Bumrah reacts after a close call

India's two main match-winners are also ranking highly in the ICC rankings with Virat Kohli maintaining a slender lead at the top of the ICC Test batsman list ahead of Steve Smith, while India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah broke into the top 10 after his highly skilled 5 wickets for 7 runs in the first Test of the series against the West Indies.

The biggest gainer, however, was all-rounder Ben Stokes, following his stupendous effort in the third Test against Australia at Headingley. It has helped him reach career-best positions among batsmen and all-rounders. He is now 13th among batsmen and second among all-rounders in the latest ICC Test rankings.

The top-ranked Virat Kohli has 910 points while Steve Smith on the back two centuries and a fifty in the first two Tests against England in the Ashes, with 904, is placed second. Kane Williamson and Cheteshwar Pujara are distant third and fourth respectively.

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, with scores of 81 and 102 in the first Test against the West Indies, jumped 10 places to be 11th in the list.

Jasprit Bumrah, the fastest Indian pacer to 50 wickets, is now seventh in the bowlers' list after a leap of nine places owing to his five-wicket haul against the West Indies.

