ICC World Cup 2019: India can continue their winning streak over Pakistan in World Cup, says Shami

cricket

India bowler Mohammed Shami is of the view that India can continue their winning streak over Pakistan by securing victory against their traditional rival in the upcoming International Cricket Council Mens Cricket World Cup

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami

"Our efforts will be there to maintain the record. It is the game. It can turn to any side. As our records are there, we guess that we continue the record and win and you get the chance to see the match," Shami told on Sunday.

Shami holds this belief as he is of the opinion that India has a 'good combination' of fast bowlers, spinners and batters, which will be beneficial for them in the quadrennial tournament.

"We are having a good team for the World Cup. It is a good combination because we are having fast bowlers, spinners, and batters. It is important to know each other in the team," he said.

"The team will be a benefit for us. Because everyone in the team knows each other's skills. So our unit is very good," Shami told ANI.

Shami said that players who are featuring in the World Cup squad have already been on the England tour. "It will, therefore, be helpful for them to read the conditions better."

"I think that the players who have been selected for the World Cup have already been in England tour. They have witnessed the conditions there earlier. Everyone in the team knows what pitches we will get. It's not much difficult for us to observe," Shami said.

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have already made their way to the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. However, Shami is optimistic about Kings XI Punjab, who currently stands on the fifth position, chances to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

"Even now, we are having a chance in the IPL, because we are having 10 points and also we have three matches with us. So if we win in those matches, then we will have chances to qualify for playoffs," Shami said.

Shami also thanked BCCI for recommending his name for the prestigious Arjuna award along with Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Poonam Yadav.

India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates