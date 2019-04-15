ICC World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant's omission from India's World Cup squad angers fans

cricket

The 33-year-old Dinesh Karthik pipped Pant in the fight for the second wicketkeeper's slot in India's 15-strong squad for the World Cup, starting May 30 in England. Gavaskar said the move is surprising but backed Karthik as a better wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Monday said he is surprised at young glovesman Rishabh Pant's exclusion from India's World Cup squad given his "exceptionally" good batting form and "great" improvement in wicket-keeping skills.

"A bit surprised, looking at his (Pant's) form. He was batting exceptionally well, not only in the IPL but before that also. He was showing great improvement his wicket-keeping as well. He brings that left-handed option in the top-six which is very handy against the bowlers," Gavaskar told 'India Today'.

"The bowlers have to change their line (for a left-hander) and the captains have to do a lot of field arrangements.

Pant has so far scored 245 runs in the ongoing IPL, compared to Karthik's 111.

Karthik was chosen over Pant despite an indifferent IPL campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gavaskar said there was some merit in the move.

"On a morning when say, MSD (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) has a flu and can't play, you want somebody who is a better wicket-keeper. I think Karthik's wicket-keeping skills, more than anything, have won him this place," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar said Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who made it to the squad for his "three-dimensional qualities", will be a very useful player for the team.

"He is a cricketer who has improved over the last one year. He has grown in confidence. Shankar is a very useful cricketer. He is a very very good batsman, handy bowler, and an outstanding fielder," the batting great explained.

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra said Pant's elevation to the top tier of the central contracts had him believe that the youngster would make India's World Cup squad.

"Wasn't Pant elevated to the top tier of the Central Contracts a few weeks back?? Not a certainty in two of the three formats," Chopra wrote on his twitter page.

Wasn’t Pant elevated to the top tier of the Central Contracts a few weeks back?? Not a certainty in two of the three formats. ðÂÂÂðÂ¤¨ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2019

"India has picked Shankar as #4 option. Without really knowing if it'll work. DK will play only when Dhoni isn't available. And no fourth seamer. Interesting choices. Hope it works. Good luck #CWC."

So, India has picked Shankar as #4 option. Without really knowing if it’ll work. DK will play only when Dhoni isn’t available. And no fourth seamer. Interesting choices. Hope it works. âÂºï¸ÂðÂ¤ÂGood luck ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #CWC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2019

Former India medium-pacer R P Singh and star of India's 2007 World T20 triumph said he hoped that the decision to pick experience over youth works in the team's favour at the mega-event.

"Clearly they've chosen experience and patience in the form of @DineshKarthik. Middle order will be very interesting to see @klrahul11/@DineshKarthik could be at number 4. Rest seems sorted with @JadhavKedar and @msdhoni at number 5/6," Singh tweeted.

High voltage expectations from this group. Clearly they've chosen experience and patience in the form of @DineshKarthik. Middle order will be very interesting to see @klrahul11/@DineshKarthik could be at number 4. Rest seems sorted with @JadhavKedar and @msdhoni at number 5/6. — R P Singh à¤°à¥Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤° à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¤à¤¾à¤ª à¤¸à¤¿à¤Âà¤¹ (@rpsingh) April 15, 2019

Rishabh Pamt's fans however, were not too amused by their favourite player's omission from the team and they took to Twitter to vent out their frustration:

Rishabh Pant > Vijay Shankar



Wtf @BCCI. Kitne all-rounders bharoge? — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2019

Rishabh pant and ambati rayudu looking at world cup squad.#worldcupsquad pic.twitter.com/ZhIUTS8AZe — Aaryan sharma (@since19years) April 15, 2019

Dinesh Karthik after knowing that he is selected instead of Rishabh Pant in India's World Cup squad#CWC19 #WorldCup2019 #TeamIndia #WC2019Squad pic.twitter.com/pu5QF0gUe1 — Sir Pant (@PANTishwer) April 15, 2019

#worldcupsquad #WorldCup2019

*BCCI selects Dinesh Kartik Over Rishabh Pant*

Rishabh Pant to BCCI- pic.twitter.com/D9XVTArpmU — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 15, 2019

Rishabh Pant to BCCI pic.twitter.com/HnehWV41UW — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 15, 2019

If possible then think again before Picking DK and Shankar over #RishabhPant .. After all he is the wicket keeper of Number 1 Team in Test Matches ... ðÂ¤¨ pic.twitter.com/Fu5gECiduD — Neeraj ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@neeraj21345) April 15, 2019

how come you people ignore rishabh pant who can win the matches singlehandedly on his day..very disappointed to see this.... i hate the board for this!! — Thrinath Kumar (@thrinath75) April 15, 2019

Don't you think, if has to be back up option... Rishabh pant with X factor was a better option than DK ?

I know there is experience but we hv a lot of experience but lacks X factor ? — Geetika ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ (@Geetikatuli) April 15, 2019

Now the team is already declared. Shikhar and B Kumar have regularly performed poorly but selected and Rishabh Pant has been dropped. I think Ishant Sharma could have been very useful in English conditions and would have succeeded. He has improved a lot as swing bowler. — rajnish aggarwal (@rajanishagg) April 15, 2019

Dropping Rishabh Pant from the World Cup squad for Dinesh Karthik is a defensive mindset by the selectors and management. Rishabh Pant has the X Factor. Dinesh Karthik doesn't.



Other 14 perfect picks ðÂÂÂ#CWC19 #WorldCup2019 #TeamIndia — Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) April 15, 2019

Selection of Dinesh Kartik ahead of Rishabh Pant is totally foolish. The qualitative difference between these two are quite apparent during previous matches be it in India or abroad. Very poor selection. #ICCworldcup2019 @BCCI @TOIIndiaNews @IndiaToday — D Deb (@DDebKol) April 15, 2019

You got to feel for Rishabh pant. But enough chances in odi for him.

Vijay shankar truly deserves the place bcz of his all-round ability.

Jadeja too deserves as an all rounder which he is performing since Asia cup. — Amit Vaghela (@Amit_raja12) April 15, 2019

