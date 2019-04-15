India's World Cup 2019 squad announced: Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar in, Pant, Rayadu miss out

cricket

Virat Kohli-led Indian team for the ICC World Cup 2019 announced, Rishabh Pant misses out to experienced Dinesh Karthik in the squad.

The selection team comprising MSK Prasad & Co met today at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to pick the Indian World Cup squad that will be touring England and Wales to play the biggest tournament in cricket between May 30 and July 14, 2019.

While Virat Kohli will be leading the team in the 2019 World Cup, Rohit Sharma will be the vice-captain of the team. Former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni will be behind the stumps in the playing 11, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav will be leading India's bowling attack. India cricket team captain Virat kohli leaving BCCI office after attending selection meeting for the 2019 World Cup squad (Pic/ Suresh KK)

This will be Virat Kohli's first ICC World Cup as captain of the Indian team, he has earlier featured in the team during the 2011 World Cup in India and the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

India's squad for the ICC World Cup 2019:

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami.

Veteran Dinesh Karthik pipped young turk Rishabh Pant in the fight for the second wicketkeeper's slot in India's 15-strong squad.

The side, expectedly led by Virat kohli, comprises five specialist batsmen, two wicketkeepers, three fast bowlers, three all-rounders and two specialist spinners.

Here are some reactions to the team announcement:

India's squad for 2019 WORLDCUP!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#TeamIndia #CWC19

Team india 2019 world cupðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ selection missing my fav player @ImRaina Suresh Raina ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ pic.twitter.com/DEjHNb2XjT — John JP (@JohnJP0194) April 15, 2019

Rishabh Pant & Ajinkya Rahane after seeing India's World Cup squad pic.twitter.com/8O1txRZLzy — Anurag Singh (@anurag_singh_30) April 15, 2019

India’s World Cup squad announcement really just made me emotional??? — ShivaniâÂÂÂÂ¨ (@shivanitbh) April 15, 2019

Ajinkya rahane, who was india's vice captain last year is not in the world cup squad.#WC2019Squad — Jashon (@An_Atlantean) April 15, 2019

Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Ashwin fans seems to have expected the inclusion of their players in the 15 man squad for world cup. If they were in India's world cup plans, they would've been played regularly by India in the past few years. But not. Move on! #CWC19 — George AB Addict (@VijayIsMyLife) April 15, 2019

